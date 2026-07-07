Tyres were set on fire in the middle of a busy road in Yermasoyia, Limassol, on Monday night, with police launching a hunt for the perpetrators.

The police said the fire started just before midnight on Monday.

Masked individuals, who the police believe were youngsters, appear to have piled tyres in the road and set them on fire.

A video on Roadreport.cy shows a group of young people fleeing the area and being chased by a police patrol car.

The police have not yet managed to make an arrest and investigations are ongoing.