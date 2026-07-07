The Protaras Summer Film Festival begins this week with eight screenings in the heart of Protaras’ central avenue. From Wednesday, July 8 to July 26, the Municipal Events Square of Protaras will host free screenings of blockbuster films, new releases, animations and live action movies, bringing together cinephiles of all ages and preferences.

Kickstarting its 2026 programme, organisers Paralimni Youth present the film Avatar: Fire & Ash on Wednesday at 9pm. Then, on the following evening, Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling will take over the big outdoor screen, again at 9pm.

Zootopia 2, dubbed in Greek, will welcome young viewers, families and animation fans on July 10 for a special 8pm screening, while at 10pm on the same evening The Naked Gun with Liam Neeson will continue the programme.

At the weekend, Smurfs (in Greek) will begin the agenda on Saturday at 8pm, followed by Predator: Badlands at 10pm. On Sunday, The Bad Guys 2 will welcome Greek speakers, before The Sheep Detectives closes off the first week with a 10pm screening.

Twenty more films are on the programme for the next three weeks, bringing plenty of movie magic to Cyprus’ popular seaside resort.

Protaras Summer Film Festival

Annual film festival with outdoor screenings for all ages. July 8-26. Municipal Events Square of Protaras. www.psff.cy