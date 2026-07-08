Twelve people were arrested as part of islandwide police operations in urban areas on Tuesday night.

The arrests were made in connection with offences including theft, robbery, traffic offences and illegal stay in the Republic.

During the operations, police stopped and checked a total of 582 drivers and 206 passengers.

Police also inspected 40 premises, resulting in two complaints.

A total of 331 complaints were filed during the traffic checks, with 77 concerning exceeding the speed limit. 90 breathalyser tests were carried out, with two returning positive results and three preliminary drug tests returning positive.

Thirteen cars were impounded as part of the operation.