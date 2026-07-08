Summer and cinema go hand in hand and in Cyprus we thankfully don’t have to look far to find a screening. Larnaka Cinema Society continues its weekly open-air screenings, bringing a different film from world cinema to the courtyard of the Pierides Museum every Tuesday night. Three more films are on the agenda for July.

Next Tuesday, July 14, the Spanish social comedy Stories Not to Be Told (Historias para no contar) will draw audiences in with five different stories where lovers, friends and acquaintances live their lives, revealing big and small truths. As with all films of the series, it will be screened in its original language (Spanish) with subtitles in Greek.

Then, on July 21, the 2023 biographical drama The Great Escaper will be screened, based on the true story of an 89-year-old British World War veteran who escaped from his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France. Starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson, it is a heartfelt film that combines comedy and drama.

Last in the month’s screening programme is the renowned romantic comedy, Amélie on July 28. The French film centres around Amélie Poulain, an iconic role played by Audrey Tautou. Filled with dreamy atmosphere, timeless soundtracks and quirky characters, it focuses on looking for joy and happiness in life’s small details and in helping others.

Larnaka Film Screenings

Stories Not to Be Told (Spanish). July 14. The Great Escaper (English). July 21. Amelie (French). July 28. Pierides Museum courtyard, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free admission. In original language, with subtitles in Greek. Tel: 99-434793. https://www.larnakacinema.com/