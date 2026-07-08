On Wednesday, it will be mostly clear with an increased chance of cloud cover and isolated afternoon storms.

Temperatures will range from 36 degrees Celsius in the interior, around 30 degrees on the west coast, around 32 degrees on the rest of the coast and around 24 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow mainly south- to northwest, reaching up to 4 Beaufort and gradually increase to moderate or strong winds of up to 5 Beaufort.

Tonight, the weather will be overwhelmingly clear with temporary cloud cover on the coast.

During dawn hours, sparse fog or mist is expected to form locally, especially in areas to the south, east and inland. Temperatures will drop to around 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and around 17 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will gradually become gentle, reaching a maximum of 3 Beaufort. The sea will be generally calm to slightly rough, but it will remain slightly rough in some western areas.

On Thursday and Friday, it will be mainly clear in most areas of the island, with temporarily increased cloudiness. However, clouds are expected to develop in the mountains and possibly inland at noon and after, producing isolated showers and possibly an isolated brief storm

On Saturday, it will be mainly clear with temporarily increased cloudiness.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly until Friday.