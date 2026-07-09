Linda Noskova set up the first all-Czech women’s Grand Slam final as she beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-4 in the Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.

After the nerve-jangling tension of compatriot Karolina Muchova’s victory over Coco Gauff earlier on a sweltering Centre Court, 21-year-old Noskova breezed through in a low-key duel.

Ninth seed Noskova, playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, looked calm and composed throughout and took the opening set as she pounced on a poor service game by Kostyuk at 4-5.

She got ahead early in the second set only for Kostyuk to briefly spark into life but clinched victory in one hour and 19 minutes.