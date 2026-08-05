Seasonal factors push registered joblessness in Cyprus to 11,728

Cyprus’ registered unemployed rose by 5.8 per cent in July, with the increase driven mainly by administrative and support services, accommodation and food services, public administration and education, according to a report released on Wednesday by the state statistical service (Cystat).

The number of unemployed persons registered at district labour offices reached 11,728 on the last day of July 2026, compared with 11,088 in the same month last year.

This represented an annual increase of 640 persons, the statistical service reported.

Compared with June, the actual number of registered unemployed also rose sharply, from 10,056 to 11,728. However, the increase largely reflects seasonal changes, particularly in education and public administration.

Indeed, these two sectors alone accounted for most of the monthly rise, as schools closed for the summer and temporary employment arrangements came to an end.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, which provides a clearer picture of the underlying labour market trend, registered unemployment fell to 10,504 persons in July, from a revised 10,564 in June.

The seasonally adjusted figure has remained above 10,000 throughout the first seven months of the year. It stood at 10,107 in January, 10,111 in February and 10,253 in March, before rising to 10,519 in April. It subsequently eased to 10,464 in May, increased to 10,564 in June and fell back slightly in July.

By economic activity, public administration and defence recorded the highest number of registered unemployed, at 3,193 persons, up from 3,079 in July 2025 and considerably higher than the 2,306 recorded in June.

Education followed, with the number rising to 1,731 persons, compared with 1,627 a year earlier and 1,004 in June.

Wholesale and retail trade remained the third-largest category, accounting for 1,355 registered unemployed. This was broadly unchanged from 1,348 in July 2025 and slightly lower than the 1,362 recorded in June.

Accommodation and food service activities, meanwhile, recorded 889 registered unemployed, up from 773 in the same month last year. Nevertheless, the figure was lower than the 934 registered in June, reflecting stronger summer employment demand across the tourism sector.

Professional, scientific and technical activities also recorded a notable increase, with registered unemployed reaching 847 persons, compared with 746 in July 2025 and 813 in June.

Similarly, administrative and support service activities posted one of the strongest annual increases, rising to 436 persons from 319 a year earlier. The figure was also higher than the 394 recorded in June.

Information and communication followed the same upward pattern, with the number of registered unemployed increasing to 512 from 468 in July 2025 and 479 in June.

Manufacturing also remained higher year-on-year, accounting for 466 registered unemployed, compared with 421 a year earlier. However, the figure was slightly lower than the 471 recorded in the previous month.

In financial and insurance activities, registered unemployed stood at 398, up from 379 in July 2025 and 395 in June.

Transportation and storage recorded 310 unemployed persons, compared with 275 a year earlier, while remaining unchanged from June.

At the same time, real estate activities recorded 121 registered unemployed, up from 98 in July 2025 and 117 in June.

Human health and social work activities also remained slightly higher year-on-year, with 311 registered unemployed compared with 298 in July 2025. However, the figure fell from 329 in June.

Elsewhere, other service activities recorded 236 registered unemployed, up from 223 a year earlier and 209 in June, while arts, entertainment and recreation stood at 224, compared with 223 in July 2025 and 212 in the previous month.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded a smaller increase, with the number rising to 53 from 49 a year earlier and 51 in June.

Mining and quarrying, meanwhile, remained unchanged year-on-year at eight registered unemployed, although the figure was slightly lower than the nine recorded in June.

By contrast, construction recorded fewer registered unemployed than a year earlier, falling to 369 from 416. Nevertheless, the figure was marginally higher than the 366 registered in June.

A further annual decline was recorded in water supply, sewerage and waste management, where the number fell to 10 from 21 in July 2025 and 13 in June.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply also recorded a decrease, with just two registered unemployed, compared with six a year earlier and four in June.

Meanwhile, activities of households accounted for 14 registered unemployed, down from 16 in July 2025 but higher than the 10 recorded in June.

Activities of extra-territorial organisations and bodies recorded nine registered unemployed, compared with six a year earlier and 12 in June.

Finally, the number of newcomers registered as unemployed declined to 234 from 289 in July 2025. The figure was also lower than the 256 recorded in June.