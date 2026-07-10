Upgrading paediatric and paediatric oncology services remains a key priority for the health ministry, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Friday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the donation of medical equipment to the paediatric oncology unit at Archbishop Makarios III hospital, Charalambides thanked the Limassol Aphrodite Lions Club for its contribution.

He said the new patient monitoring equipment would enable doctors and nurses to more closely monitor young patients while improving care for children and their families.

Charalambides also confirmed that the ministry will proceed with plans to build a new paediatric oncology clinic next to Makarios hospital, funded by the Cleanthos Foundation.

He added that the government would continue investing in public health facilities, modern equipment and healthcare staff to ensure children receive the highest standard of care.