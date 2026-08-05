Around 35 per cent of free water-saving equipment kits have already been distributed to households across Cyprus as part of the agriculture ministry’s “Water, for Tomorrow” campaign, the ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, distribution has been completed in the Paphos and Famagusta districts and is continuing gradually in the remaining districts, with the nationwide rollout expected to be completed by mid-September.

Targeted deliveries have also been made to organised groups across the island and to premises with high water consumption.

Despite measures introduced to reduce water use, the ministry said water consumption this year remains higher than during the corresponding period last year.

It said the increase highlighted the need to strengthen water-saving efforts further and encouraged the public to adopt more responsible water-use practices.

Households that have already received the free tap aerators and shower flow restrictors were urged to install them without delay.

The ministry said the simple devices can reduce water consumption by up to 30 per cent without affecting users’ comfort.

It added that similar water-saving fittings are also available commercially at a low cost, allowing households and businesses that have not received the free equipment to contribute to conserving the country’s water resources.

Residents can also access the “Notification for Installation of Aerators” online service through the gov.cy portal to obtain information about the campaign, receive practical advice on reducing water consumption and declare that they have received and installed the equipment.

The declaration is free of charge and, according to the ministry, will help authorities monitor the campaign’s progress and evaluate its effectiveness.

“Water conservation does not depend only on installing equipment, but also on our daily habits,” the ministry said, urging people to avoid waste, repair leaks promptly and use water responsibly.

It called on all recipients of the free equipment to install the devices and continue adopting water-saving practices, adding that “every drop counts and everyone’s contribution is crucial.”