Industrial producer prices in Cyprus rose by 0.3 per cent in June of this year, according to a report from Eurostat.

The modest monthly increase in Cyprus followed a sharp gain of 3.2 per cent recorded in May 2026.

Prior to that, industrial producer prices on the domestic market in Cyprus grew by 0.3 per cent in April 2026, after contracting by 0.6 per cent in March 2026.

Across the wider euro area, industrial producer prices decreased by 0.3 per cent in June 2026 compared with the previous month.

Throughout the entire European Union, producer prices fell by 0.2 per cent over the same period.

The monthly drop across the single currency bloc represented a reversal from May 2026, when prices grew by 0.2 per cent in both the euro area and the EU.

On an annual basis, industrial producer prices increased by 4.6 per cent in the euro area and by 4.7 per cent across the EU in June 2026 compared with June 2025.

Looking at the specific industrial groupings within the euro area, prices for intermediate goods rose by 0.3 per cent month-on-month.

Energy prices in the euro area dropped significantly by 1.5 per cent compared with May 2026.

Capital goods and durable consumer goods both recorded month-on-month gains of 0.2 per cent across the euro bloc.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods remained completely stable in the euro area during June 2026.

Total industrial prices excluding energy increased by 0.2 per cent across the single currency zone on a monthly basis.

For the EU as a whole, intermediate goods prices rose by 0.3 per cent in June 2026 compared with the previous month.

Energy costs across the EU fell by 1.4 per cent on a monthly basis.

Capital goods prices in the EU advanced by 0.3 per cent, while durable consumer goods rose by 0.2 per cent.

Non-durable consumer goods in the EU edged down by 0.1 per cent compared with May 2026.

Total EU industry excluding the energy sector posted a 0.2 per cent price increase month-on-month.

Among individual European Union member states, the largest monthly price drops were recorded in Lithuania at minus 1.7 per cent, Ireland at minus 1.5 per cent, and both Bulgaria and Greece at minus 1.3 per cent.

Conversely, the highest monthly price increases were observed in Slovakia at plus 1.1 per cent, Romania at plus 1.0 per cent, and Estonia at plus 0.9 per cent.

On an annual basis, euro area intermediate goods surged by 6.1 per cent in June 2026 compared with June 2025.

Meanwhile, energy costs across the euro area jumped by 8.8 per cent year-on-year.

Capital goods prices in the euro area increased by 2.3 per cent over the twelve-month period.

Durable consumer goods rose by 2.9 per cent annually, whereas non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.6 per cent.

Euro area total industry excluding energy rose by 3.0 per cent compared with June 2025.

Across the broader EU, intermediate goods advanced by 5.7 per cent on an annual basis.

EU energy prices experienced a steep annual increase of 10.0 per cent.

Capital goods in the EU grew by 2.2 per cent compared with the same month in the previous year.

Durable consumer goods across the EU went up by 2.8 per cent, while non-durable consumer goods fell by 0.7 per cent.

Prices across total EU industry excluding energy climbed by 2.9 per cent year-on-year.

The highest annual increases among member states were registered in Bulgaria at plus 18.2 per cent, Romania at plus 14.3 per cent, and Ireland at plus 11.4 per cent.

Luxembourg stood out as the only member state to record an annual decrease, with industrial producer prices falling by 3.2 per cent.