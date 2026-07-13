A second suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the attempted robbery of a bank in the Larnaca district on June 19.
Both suspects were already in police custody after their arrest in connection wit the attempted robbery of a goldsmith’s in the Larnaca district.
The first suspect, a 41-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.
Both men remain in custody.
Police said the 42-year-old’s arrest is also linked to the theft of vehicle registration plates reported in Larnaca on June 19.
The investigation into both cases is ongoing.
Click here to change your cookie preferences