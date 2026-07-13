A second suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the attempted robbery of a bank in the Larnaca district on June 19.

Both suspects were already in police custody after their arrest in connection wit the attempted robbery of a goldsmith’s in the Larnaca district.

The first suspect, a 41-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.

Both men remain in custody.

Police said the 42-year-old’s arrest is also linked to the theft of vehicle registration plates reported in Larnaca on June 19.

The investigation into both cases is ongoing.