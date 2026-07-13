THAT Agency is proud to announce its latest international distinction, with its large-scale IQOS event at City of Dreams Mediterranean receiving a prestigious award between more than 200 participants at the prominent WOW Awards Asia in Mumbai.

The award recognises the exceptional execution of one of the largest and most immersive branded experiences ever delivered in Cyprus. Welcoming more than 1,200 guests, the event transformed multiple spaces across City of Dreams Mediterranean into a seamless experiential journey, combining innovative production, premium hospitality, live entertainment and world-class event execution.

This international recognition marks another important milestone for THAT Agency, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s leading event agencies and highlighting its ability to deliver projects that meet the highest international standards. It also showcases Cyprus as a destination capable of hosting large-scale, world-class business events.

“Receiving recognition at the WOW Awards Asia in Mumbai is a tremendous honour for our team. It reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that combine creativity, strategic thinking and flawless execution. We are especially proud to see an event conceived and delivered in Cyprus being recognised on an international stage, further demonstrating the calibre of work produced by our team, in collaboration with City of Dreams Mediterranean’s team,” said Andrea Solomonides, Executive Partner at THAT Agency.

THAT Agency extends its appreciation to City of Dreams Mediterranean and all their partners and collaborators whose expertise, hard work and commitment contributed immensely to the success of this internationally recognised event.