90 minutes of football, celebrations and countless surprises!

The time has finally come for the World Cup grand final, following a month filled with goals, dramatic twists, and exciting moments. Alphamega Hypermarkets are inviting football fans of all ages to come together and experience the biggest night in world football.

On Sunday, 19 July, the Alphamega Hypermarket in Engomi will be transformed into a vibrant outdoor fan zone, where football fans, families and friends can come together for an evening packed with excitement, entertainment and plenty of surprises.

From 19:30, the hypermarket’s outdoor area will host a special football celebration, featuring a giant screen, bleachers and high tables, creating the perfect setting to watch the match together and experience the atmosphere of a live football festival.

And of course, no football celebration would be complete without delicious food. Guests will be able to enjoy a wide selection of street food, refreshing drinks, and a variety of tasty treats, while music, games and plenty of surprises will keep spirits high throughout the evening. From 19:00 to 21:00, visitors will enjoy a live link featuring music, football discussions and pre-match coverage.

As part of the program, the coach of the Cyprus Men’s National Team, Mr Apostolos Mantzios together with former footballer and Football Ambassador of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA), Mr Michalis Constantinou will provide expert pre-match analysis and share their insights ahead of the final. Louis Patsalides will also join the panel, bringing his own entertaining touch to the evening’s celebrations.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the grand prizes to the winners of the World Cup games and contests hosted on the Alphamega App. The lucky winner will receive the keys to a brand-new KIA Stonic, bringing an unforgettableclose to an evening full of prizes and surprises.

The event will also have plenty in store for our younger visitors, as face painting, balloon modelling, inflatable games, table football and many more fun activities will keep younger visitors entertained throughout the evening. Gather your family or friends and join us for a memorable grand final celebration!

Final Matchday BBQ Event heads to Alphamega Lakatamia

Meanwhile, the company’s “All matches lead to Alphamega” campaign is drawing to a close with the fourth and final Matchday BBQ event, which has transformed selected Alphamega Hypermarkets into vibrant meeting points for BBQ lovers and football fans alike.

The first three Matchday BBQ Events, held at the Alphamega Hypermarkets in Kapsalos, Kiti, and Paphos Aphrodite, attracted hundreds of visitors, who enjoyed delicious BBQ bites and refreshing drinks in a summer mood filled with surprises, getting into the World Cup spirit.

The final Matchday BBQ Event will take place on Friday, 17 July, at the Alphamega Hypermarket in Lakatamia, offering yet another special afternoon of football spirit, music, unique flavours and plenty of surprises, as excitement builds ahead of the grand final. Louis Patsalides and Astero Kyprianou will host a live link from 16:00 to 18:00, building excitement ahead of the World Cup Final.

The countdown is on. All matches lead to Alphamega!