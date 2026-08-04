A 17-year-old boy from Romania died in a Limassol hospital on Tuesday after being seriously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday.

Mario Gabriel was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a car driven by a 37-year-old man on Spyrou Araouzou Street at around 1am on Sunday morning.

He was taken to a private hospital in Limassol where he underwent an operation before being transferred to ICU, where his condition was described as extremely critical.

Limassol traffic police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.