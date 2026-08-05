This summer season, August in particular, is marked by its live music evenings, which fill up the cultural calendar. This week, local musicians pick up their guitars, drumsticks and microphones as they prepare to perform all around the island.

Next, as part of in the Municipality of Nicosia’s Summer Nights 2026, is a live performance by singer-songwriter Chrysanthi Schiza, who will present the Melodies in the Courtyard programme. With Marios Stylianou on piano, the evening will take audiences on a journey across beloved Greek songs from various decades while also presenting Chrysanthi’s original music from her debut album Alithies.

With the Byzantine chapel of Ayios Dometios as its backdrop, the concert will be a charming evening of melodies, sing-along pieces and dance tunes. The live music begins at 8.30pm and has free entrance.

The week’s next music choice travels to a Paphos Garden. The Chara Miller Jazz Quartet is set to perform at the Technopolis 20 garden on Friday, August 7 at 8pm, bringing a beautiful blend of jazz and swing standards. Taking the floor are Chara Miller, Emilios Patsalides on guitar, Kyriacos Kestas on double bass and George Kylilis.

Chara Miller

The weekend will bring a different musical vibe, starting with the 14th Summer Music Festival Farmakas. It begins on August 8 with Kelly Kelekidou on stage before Andromachi delivers a concert on Sunday, joined by Eleftheria Eleftheriou.

On the coast of Protaras, Ark Café-Bar has an exciting August music agenda. This weekend it welcomes Kyriakos Markou and Nikolas Pattouras for a sunset set this Saturday from 5pm to 8pm, bringing vocals, piano and guitar. On Sunday, August 9, DJ Taliadoros will entertain beachgoers with a groovy live set from 4pm to 8pm.

Melodies in the Courtyard

Live music bysinger-songwriter Chrysanthi Schiza and pianist Marios Stylianou. Part of the Municipality of Nicosia’s Summer Nights 2026. August 6. Byzantine chapel of Agios Dometios, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free entrance

Chara Miller Jazz Quartet

Live jazz and swing. August 7. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €16. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

14th Summer Music Festival Farmakas

Live music concerts, street food and more. August 8-9. Farmakas village square, Nicosia district. 9pm. €15 or €25 for both nights. www.ticketmaster.cy

ARK August Events

Live piano, voice and guitar duet from Kyriakos Markou and Nikolas Pattouras. August 8. 5pm-8pm. Live set from DJ Taliadoros. August 9pm. 4pm-8pm. Free entrance. www.instagram.com/arkcafebar