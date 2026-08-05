The new members of President Nikos Christodoulides’ cabinet will receive annual net salaries of almost €80,000 for ministerial positions, according to figures from the state’s general accounting office released on Wednesday.

The updated salary data, shows that ministers and deputy ministers appointed to government positions will receive a net monthly salary of €6,080, amounting to €78,004 annually.

The figures apply to the newly appointed Transport Minister Evanthia Tsolaki, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis, Deputy Social Welfare Minister Tina Pavlou and Deputy Culture Minister Clea Hadjistephanou-Papaellina.

The office said annual earnings are calculated based on July 2026 salaries, with tax calculations considering relevant income and institutional deductions.

The figures do not include other income, tax exemptions or additional deductions.

The two new commissioners appointed as part of the reshuffle will receive a net monthly salary of €5,386, with annual net earnings of €70,554.

The positions concern Elias Myrianthous, who was appointed environment commissioner, and Irene Poyiadji, who took over as citizen commissioner.

Panayiotis Palates, who became director of the president’s office, will receive a net monthly salary of €3,267, amounting to €42,614 annually.

The salary details follow a partial reshuffle announced by Christodoulides on Tuesday, which saw the departure of three ministers.