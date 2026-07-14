Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Tuesday that it completed a buyback of its own shares during the previous day.

Specifically, the company executed the purchase of 5,600 shares at a price of €1.545 each on July 13, 2026.

The first tranche comprised the acquisition of 3,918 shares.

A second tranche consisting of 1,682 shares was also purchased at the same price.

This transaction was carried out through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The action was taken in accordance with the authorisation of the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.