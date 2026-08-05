Coral Bay beach in the Paphos district is experiencing significant coastal erosion, with the beach shrinking and the number of sunbeds reduced by half, local authorities said on Wednesday.

“It happens every 10 to 15 years because of winter storms and heavy waves,” Akamas mayor Marinos Lambrou said, adding that the last similar episode occurred around 2010.

“The sand will be back with the next thunderstorm,” he added.

Lambrou said the beach had already recovered to about 80 per cent of its usual size and was expected to return to normal by next year.

Although the municipality is not planning any immediate measures to tackle the erosion, he said a study was under way in cooperation with the University of the Aegean to investigate long-term ways of protecting the beach.

“For now we have reduced the number of sunbeds by half,” Lambrou said.

Located in Peyia, about 12 kilometres from Paphos, Coral Bay is one of Cyprus’ best-known beaches, attracting large numbers of local and foreign visitors each year.