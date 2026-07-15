Cyprus is among ten countries that believe the EU should reconsider a new carbon price on fuel, a stance that could divide the bloc.

Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia signed a joint statement, which also demanded changes to the existing carbon market.

On Friday, the European Commission intends to propose a revision of the trading system, which forces power plants, factories, airlines and shipping firms to pay for the carbon dioxide emissions.

The proposal is part of the ‘One Europe – One Market roadmap’, which says that an agreement should be found on this by the first quarter of 2027.

The ten countries on Tuesday told the Commission it should also rethink the carbon dioxide price that the EU planned to impose on heating and transport fuels from 2028.

“European citizens should not be facing new climate taxes in current economic and geopolitical circumstances. ETS2 (the new carbon dioxide price) should be therefore addressed directly in the revision and carefully reconsidered,” the statement said, according to Reuters.

The EU has already delayed the new tax by a year to avoid reactions, however those supporting it argue that it was crucial in the transition to cleaner cars and home heating systems.

The revenues from the tax, they argued, would be reinvested in helping people manage the switch.

During negotiations, member states can propose amendments and the ten countries behind the statement have enough votes to get their own way.