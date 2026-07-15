Cyprus maintained a steady industrial output in May 2026, avoiding the broader downturn experienced across the euro area and the European Union, according to official data released by Eurostat.

The seasonally adjusted industrial production in Cyprus recorded no change on a monthly basis in May 2026, effectively remaining stable after a slight growth of 0.1 per cent observed in April 2026.

This performance stands in contrast to the wider bloc, where industrial production saw a decrease of 0.2 per cent in the euro area and a 0.1 per cent decline in the EU compared with April 2026.

When measured against the same month of the previous year, Cyprus reported a notable annual increase of 2.5 per cent for May 2026.

This figure marks a continuation of the upward trajectory for the country, which also recorded a 2.5 per cent annual increase in March 2026 and 1.5 per cent in April 2026.

In the broader euro area, the annual picture for May 2026 was less optimistic, with industrial production decreasing by 1.2 per cent, while the EU saw a more moderate decline of 0.3 per cent.

The sector-wide monthly data for the euro area revealed varied results across different groupings, with energy production rising by 2.2 per cent and capital goods increasing by 0.3 per cent, the European statistical office reported.

Conversely, the production of intermediate goods fell by 0.3 per cent, and durable consumer goods experienced a decline of 1.1 per cent.

Across the European Union, energy production also saw a strong increase of 2.0 per cent, while intermediate goods production decreased by 0.1 per cent.

Among the member states reporting data for May 2026, the most significant monthly decreases in industrial production were observed in Ireland at 5.2 per cent, Malta at 3.7 per cent, and Lithuania at 3.0 per cent.

In contrast, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Luxembourg at 2.7 per cent, Hungary at 2.3 per cent, and Poland at 2.0 per cent.

The annual comparison for the euro area showed growth in the intermediate goods, energy, and capital goods sectors, although this was offset by significant contractions in consumer goods.

Specifically, the production of non-durable consumer goods in the euro area fell by 10.7 per cent year-on-year, while durable consumer goods dropped by 3.0 per cent.

These figures from Eurostat provide a snapshot of a cooling industrial sector across much of Europe as the second quarter of 2026 progresses.