The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Wednesday that it has decided to delist the shares of K. Kouimtzis and A.J. Green Shell from the emerging companies market effective from July 31, 2026.

This decisive action follows a determination that the necessary conditions for the smooth operation of the stock market are no longer being met by these companies, thereby placing the interests of investors at risk.

Regarding K. Kouimtzis, the exchange cited a failure to retain a nominated adviser and the omission of both the six-monthly financial report for the period ending June 30, 2025, and the annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Furthermore, the board noted that the shares of K. Kouimtzis had remained in suspension of trading for a duration exceeding six months, beginning August 11, 2025.

The exchange also identified a lack of compliance with the requirement to maintain a satisfactory number of shareholders and a failure to provide information concerning the business plan of the firm.

At the same time, the board outlined a series of systemic compliance failures regarding A.J. Green Shell, including the non-submission of annual financial reports for 2024 and 2025, as well as the six-monthly report for the period ending June 30, 2025.

A.J. Green Shell also failed to maintain its obligation for a nominated adviser, did not settle its outstanding financial debts to the exchange, and has seen its shares suspended from trading since August 13, 2025.

Like the other firm, A.J. Green Shell has neglected to provide information regarding its business plan to the market authorities.

The shares of both companies will remain in suspension of trading until the date of their final delisting.

On July 31, 2026, the securities will also be removed from the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry in accordance with the relevant laws governing the exchange.