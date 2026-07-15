Lordos Hotels (Holdings) Public Ltd announced on Wednesday that the dividend payment previously approved by shareholders has been dispatched and successfully paid to investors.

The company had previously confirmed that the board of directors proposed a dividend of €0.04 per share, which was subsequently approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2026.

This dividend payout corresponds to 11.76 per cent of the nominal value of the share.

The distribution comes despite a warning from the company that its results for the first half of 2026 are expected to fall below the levels recorded during the previous year.

The group attributed this weaker performance to lower occupancy rates at its hotel units, which it said reflects the pressure felt by the tourism industry as regional instability continues to affect travel demand.

The results for the first half of 2026 are expected to be lower compared to those for the same period last year, due to lower occupancy rates at the group’s hotel units as a result of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their impact on the tourism sector of Cyprus, the company stated.

This forecast follows a stronger performance in 2025, when the company benefited from higher occupancy levels and increased revenue per room across its properties.

To facilitate the payment process, the company had set the record date for Monday, July 6, 2026, which included transactions finalised by the end of the trading session on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Consequently, the company’s shares traded cum dividend until July 2, 2026, and ex-dividend from Friday, July 3, 2026.

Eligible beneficiaries included investors whose off-floor transactions were finalised and entered into the Dematerialised Securities System by the proposed record date.