The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), serving as the coordinator for Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, has launched a public consultation to investigate the excessive gold-plating of European Union legislation by member states.

The initiative seeks to gather essential feedback from businesses and stakeholders regarding the phenomenon where national authorities impose rules that exceed the requirements set out by Brussels.

Simplifying the regulatory framework and reducing unnecessary administrative burdens remain key priorities for the European Commission as it strives to strengthen business competitiveness across the bloc.

In the communication titled ‘A Simpler, Clearer and Better Enforced EU Rulebook’ adopted in April 2026, the Commission committed to developing a toolkit of best practices to assist member states in identifying and avoiding cases of excessive legislative implementation.

The Strategy for the Single Market of May 12, 2025, previously identified gold-plating as one of the most significant obstacles affecting the proper functioning of the internal market.

Furthermore, the European Council has repeatedly called upon member states to avoid the imposition of disproportionate national requirements when transposing and applying EU rules.

Gold-plating is defined as the introduction of national rules or obligations that go beyond the requirements of the corresponding European Union act when implementing legislation at a national level.

According to the European Commission, this issue may manifest through stricter standards or compliance requirements than those provided for by EU legislation.

It can also take the form of additional registration, reporting, or data submission obligations, as well as extra licensing or administrative procedures.

Other manifestations include national labelling, safety or documentation requirements, restrictive interpretations of the law, and additional sanctions, checks, or inspections.

Stakeholders are invited to submit their views, experiences, and suggestions regarding the impact of this phenomenon on business activities by September 15, 2026.

Input is particularly sought on the additional costs and administrative burdens that may arise from the excessive application of Union law.

Participants are also encouraged to share insights on the implications for business competitiveness and growth, as well as potential solutions to reduce unnecessary regulatory loads.

Interested parties, including small and medium-sized enterprises, may also submit relevant studies, analyses, position papers, or other supporting material.

Information gathered through this process will be utilised in discussions with member states and will contribute to the development of the upcoming European Commission toolkit for preventing gold-plating.

The consultation process is simple and all responses provided will remain confidential.

Businesses wishing to contribute may complete the electronic questionnaire online.