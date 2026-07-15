Nine people were arrested during overnight police operations carried out across Cyprus, as officers carried out preventive checks targeting crime and public safety, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests involved suspected offences including illegal stay in the Republic, drug possession, theft from a vehicle and illegal entry into Cyprus.

During the operations, officers stopped 455 vehicles and checked 591 drivers and passengers. They also inspected 46 premises, resulting in four complaints.

Traffic enforcement led to 260 reports for various offences, with speeding accounting for 104 of them.

Police also carried out 116 alcohol tests, with two positive results, and five drug tests, two of which were positive.

Six vehicles were seized as investigations continue.