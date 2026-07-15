Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prontzos said that the planned regeneration of Ledras and Onasagorou streets was necessary due to ageing infrastructure, while acknowledging concerns raised by shopkeepers and residents over the impact of the works.

Speaking to Kathimerini on Wednesday, Prontzos said the municipality understood the importance of the area for businesses, particularly those relying on outdoor seating, but argued that the condition of existing infrastructure required immediate intervention.

“The regeneration project is necessary in every respect,” he affirmed, adding that the municipality’s aim was to create “a better, safer and upgraded environment” for both businesses and residents.

The proposed redesign has faced opposition from some shopkeepers and property owners in the historic centre, who have raised concerns over disruption and the effect of construction works on commercial activity.

Prontzos said the municipality had taken previous regeneration projects in the historic centre into account, referring to Ermou Street as an example of an area where improvements had benefited both the appearance of the city and economic activity.

“There can be no further delay” in upgrading the infrastructure, he said, warning that existing systems had reached the end of their operational lifespan.

According to the mayor, sewage networks were in a “tragic condition”, while electricity infrastructure was operating at its limits and stormwater systems had contributed to flooding problems in some areas.

“All experts say there can be no further delay in upgrading these specific infrastructures,” he said.

The project includes the renovation of facades, with Prontzos saying work had already begun and had not created significant problems for businesses or residents.

He added that issues arising during the process were being addressed.

The municipality has planned the works in phases, with each stage expected to take approximately four to five months.

Prontzos rejected concerns that businesses would face closure for two years, saying the phased approach would limit disruption.

“This does not reflect reality,” he said, adding that many businesses would either face limited disruption or remain unaffected for extended periods during different stages of the project.

The regeneration is supported by €10.8 million in funding, which Prontzos said had a specific timeframe for completion.

He described Nicosia’s historic centre as “the most valuable thing we have as a city” and “the heart and soul of the city”.

The mayor also said the project formed part of wider plans to transform the capital’s centre, including the expected arrival of around 1,000 students over the next three years.

“We cannot ignore the reality that is coming,” he said, adding that the municipality wanted the historic centre to become “a jewel” of Nicosia once the planned developments were completed.