Thursday’s weather will be mostly sunny across most of the island, though tempered by increased cloud cover and patchy fog at some points during the day.

Temperatures will rise to 40 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees Celsius on the southwest and west coasts, 34 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though increased cloud cover is expected in coastal areas, while light fog and mist is expected to form in the east of the island during the early hours of Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 20 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Friday’s weather is expected to be largely unchanged from that on Thursday, though with the addition of isolated rain showers in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain stable through Friday and the weekend.