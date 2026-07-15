Foundation showcases Cyprus innovation success at annual gathering

More than 200 representatives from Cyprus’ research, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem gathered on Tuesday for The Bash 2026, the Research and Innovation Foundation’s (RIF) flagship annual networking event.

This year’s event was organised under the theme “Let’s Cheers to Innovation Together!”, bringing together the people helping shape Cyprus’ future through research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The gathering provided startups, scaleups, innovative businesses, researchers, academics, investors, business support organisations, public sector representatives and policymakers with an opportunity to network, establish new relationships and explore future collaborations.

The event featured opening addresses by RIF board chairman and Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology Demetris Skourides, RIF director general Theodoros Loukaidis, and Konstantinos Kleovoulou, representing the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy.

The speakers emphasised the importance of collaboration in strengthening Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem.

“Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem is growing, maturing and continuously delivering new success stories,” Skourides said.

“This is not happening by chance. It is the result of the collective effort and collaboration of everyone who is part of this community,” he added.

“As the Research and Innovation Foundation, and personally in my capacity as Chief Scientist, we remain committed to securing the necessary resources and creating the right conditions to further strengthen and support our ecosystem,” Skourides stated.

“The Bash demonstrates that when the community comes together, new ideas emerge, new partnerships are formed, and the next success stories for Cyprus begin,” he added.

Loukaidis said Cyprus now possesses a stronger and more mature innovation ecosystem, pointing to the country’s position of 39th globally in the StartupBlink Startup Ecosystem Index.

“Today, Cyprus has a much stronger and more mature innovation ecosystem, ranked 39th globally in the StartupBlink Startup Ecosystem Index,” Loukaidis said.

“This achievement is the result of a collective effort involving startups and innovative businesses, investors, incubators and accelerators, knowledge transfer offices, our universities, public sector stakeholders, and the Research and Innovation Foundation, which continuously evolves to better support the ecosystem,” he added.

“Together, we are building the foundations for even greater success,” Loukaidis said.

“Thank you all for being here tonight at The Bash, which has grown into a flagship event, creating opportunities for meaningful networking, new ideas and lasting collaborations,” he added.

Representing the deputy minister, Kleovoulou also underlined the government’s commitment to supporting the sector.

“Cyprus today has a dynamic research and innovation ecosystem that continues to grow and create new opportunities,” Kleovoulou said.

“The Government remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen collaboration and further enhance Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem,” he added.

Beyond networking, the event showcased the progress Cyprus has made in research and innovation in recent years while highlighting the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, universities, research organisations and businesses.

RIF said the strong attendance and vibrant atmosphere confirmed that The Bash has established itself as the annual meeting point for Cyprus’ innovation community, fostering new synergies, meaningful collaborations and initiatives with long-term impact.

The event was organised under RIF’s Innovation Factory initiative and formed part of the activities of the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus.