Think that the cultural calendar is only lively in the city? Think again. Devoted cultural lovers are busy organising summer events in every corner of the island and the Peristerona Youth Council bring three days of cinema this summer.

The 4th Summer Cinema of Peristerona is about to kick off, filling the summer nights with beloved films, quizzes and tastes. The event series begins on July 30 with the film Wall-E at 7.30pm, followed by the second screening of the night at 9.30pm featureTop Gun: Maverick.

Taking place at the old O.X.E.N. stadium, the evenings have free entrance and promise entertainment for all ages. On July 31, the films Lion King and Capernaum will continue the programme, whilst something different is in store for the third and final night.

A Quiz Night – Movies & Series Edition will take place on August 1, inviting cinephiles of all ages to compete in a fun and friendly quiz about the film and TV world. The winning team will receive a €500 prize!

4th Summer Cinema of Peristerona

Outdoor film screenings and a quiz night. July 30-August 1. Old O.X.E.N. stadium, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free entrance. www.facebook.com/neolaiaperisteronas