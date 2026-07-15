Missed Call is a captivating thriller that takes a simple but terrifying idea and builds it into a mystery that keeps you invested from the very beginning. What starts as a parent’s worst fear soon becomes a story filled with secrets, unanswered questions, and growing suspense.

Set in the beautiful French town of Mont Saint Michel, the series makes great use of its location. The scenery is stunning. Peaceful at first, there is an unsettling feeling underneath it all.

We are first introduced to Sarah Gleason, a mother whose life changes in an instant when she misses a late-night call from her daughter Katie. Katie suddenly disappears and cannot be contacted. Refusing to sit back and wait for answers, Sarah travels to France herself to begin the search.

As the story unfolds, Sarah learns that her daughter’s disappearance may be connected to something much darker. The mystery grows with each episode as new information comes to light and more questions begin to emerge.

The tension builds throughout the series. Every discovery leads to another secret, and the investigation becomes more complicated. The suspense never feels forced, allowing the story to develop naturally while keeping viewers engaged.

Missed Call is a compelling thriller with strong performances and plenty of twists, keeping you guessing until the very end. By the final episode, you are left thinking about how one missed phone call can change everything.

Missed Call is available on Apple TV