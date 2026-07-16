Throughout July and August, Kimonos Art Centre in Paphos presents a series of outdoor film nights every Wednesday and Friday. Once again, it takes over the charming space of Attikon Open Air Theatre, screening renowned films from local and world cinema, as well as old classics and new releases.

Next on its programme, on July 22, is the 2014 film Birdman, starring Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis and Edward Norton.

The 1999 classic, American Beauty, will be screened on July 24, telling the story of a sexually frustrated suburban father who has a midlife crisis after becoming infatuated with his daughter’s best friend. The black and white film, Touch of Evil (1958), will take to the big screen on July 29, bringing Orson Welles’ film to Paphos.

The final film in July’s programme is French crime-thiller titled La Haine, which takes viewers 24 hours into the lives of three young men in the French suburbs the day after a violent riot. In August, four film screenings will follow until the summer series wraps up in the middle of the month.

Garden Screenings at Attikon

Film festival by Kimonos Arts Centre. Every Wednesday and Friday. Until August 14. Attikon Open-Air Theatre, Paphos. 9pm. www.kimonosartcenter.com