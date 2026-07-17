An Aradippou coffee shop is redefining the village’s nightlife scene with its intimate, cultural events. Every summer, the rooftop of Kafeneion Ermis hosts live music nights, film screenings and more, enriching the region’s summer agenda. Coming soon are a live gig and a stand-up comedy night that will bring acclaimed artists to the stage.

On Wednesday, July 22, a musical journey will unfold on Ermis’ rooftop by renowned artists from Greece and Cyprus. Joining forces are Vasilis Prodromou, Demetris Mesimeris, Paris Paraschos, Dasho Kourti on accordion and Giorgos Demetriou on bouzouki.

Uniting the voices and instruments, they will take audiences on a journey through carefully-selected songs from the Greek music scene, well-known and forgotten, pop and rembetiko. The live music is set to begin at 9pm and entrance costs €12.

Up next is an evening titled Tetrapleta stin Taratsa (Quadruplet on the Rooftop), which will spotlight four comedians. Hambis, Pavlos Pavlides, Zacharias Zanettou and Constantinos Psillides, all renowned names in the local comedy scene, will each take the mic on Monday, July 27 to present their comic, everyday stories and stand-up sets.

Tickets for this performance are available on the Ticket Tailor platform, while table reservations are still required. The live acts kick off at 8.30pm, set to keep audiences entertained into the night.

Stin Taratsa tou Ermi

Live music by Vasilis Prodromou, Demetris Mesimeris, Paris Paraschos, Dasho Kourti on accordion and Giorgos Demetriou on bouzouki. July 22. Kafeneion Ermis, Aradippou. 9pm. €12. Tel: 99-906626

Tetrapleta stin Taratsa

Stand-up comedy by Hambis, Pavlos Pavlides, Zacharias Zanettou and Constantinos Psyllides. July 27. Kafeneion Ermis, Aradippou. 8.30pm. €12. Tel: 99-906626. www.tickettailor.com