A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with three cases of copper cable theft in the Nicosia district, police said on Saturday.

The suspect was arrested by members of the Nicosia CID following a complaint made by an employee at a construction site in Strovolos, where copper from cables was reported stolen from a power facility.

Police said investigations into the case produced evidence against the 29-year-old, who was arrested shortly after 6pm yesterday.

Further inquiries led investigators to identify the suspect in two additional cases involving the theft of copper from cables, which were committed between Wednesday and yesterday in the Nicosia district.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court today, where police will seek a detention order as investigations continue.