Plans to regenerate the traditional centre of Peyia moved forward on Saturday after Akamas municipality signed a contract for the preparation of a masterplan and the technical studies needed for the project.

The municipality signed the agreement with architectural firm CE Chrysanthou Architects LLC, appointing it to prepare the overall design, complete the required technical studies and supervise implementation of the project.

The consultancy contract is valued at €248,500, while the construction works are expected to cost around €5.3 million.

According to the municipality, the project marks the next stage in efforts to revitalise the village’s historic core through a comprehensive redevelopment plan.

The masterplan will provide the framework for future works, with the appointed consultants responsible for producing the technical studies required before construction can begin, as well as overseeing the project during its implementation.

The municipality said the intervention aims to deliver both functional and visual improvements to the historic centre while preserving Peyia’s traditional character.

It said the project is intended to achieve the “functional and aesthetic upgrade” of the area, with particular emphasis on protecting traditional architecture, highlighting the village’s cultural heritage and improving public spaces.

The redevelopment is also intended to create a more attractive environment for both residents and visitors, while adapting the village centre to contemporary needs without compromising its historic identity.