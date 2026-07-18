Global investor sentiment has climbed to its strongest level since February, with fund managers growing more optimistic on ​the economic outlook, artificial intelligence-linked spending and the prospect ‌of a dovish Federal Reserve, Bank of America’s latest Global Fund Manager Survey showed.

Cash allocations fell to an “uber-low” of 3.6 per cent from 4.1 per cent in June, ​level that triggered BofA’s contrarian sell signal, while a ​record share of respondents said they expect a “no landing” ⁠for the global economy.

The survey was carried out between July ​2 and July 9, after the interim deal to end the ​US.-Iran war and largely before hostilities resumed.

Key findings from the July survey in more detail: