A supermarket in Lakatamia was evacuated on Sunday after an apparent fire was traced to a carbon dioxide leak from a cooling system in the building’s underground parking area.

Two fire engines from Lakatamia fire station were dispatched after reports of a fire at the supermarket warehouse.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said firefighters found that the incident had been caused by “a leak of CO2 gas” from the chamber cooling system located in the basement parking area.

He said the leak was stopped after technicians employed by the supermarket carried out the necessary repairs.

Firefighters then inspected all areas of the premises to ensure there was no remaining risk.

“No one was in danger,” Kettis said.

He added that supermarket staff had carried out a precautionary evacuation of employees and customers while emergency services dealt with the incident.