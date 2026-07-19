A 19-year-old man suspected of involvement in eleven burglary and theft cases in Ayia Napa was remanded in custody for eight days by the Famagusta district court, which sat in Larnaca, on Sunday.

In statements issued on Saturday, the suspect was arrested shortly after 1am when police received information about a person acting suspiciously inside a hotel lobby in Ayia Napa.

Famagusta police arrived at the scene and found the suspect leaving a hotel room.

Officers stopped the man and found him carrying a shoulder bag containing €315 in cash, a wallet and two gold chains.

Police said the 19-year-old was unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the possession of the items and was arrested on the spot.

Following further investigations, he was identified as the suspect in ten additional burglaries in Ayia Napa during the same period.

Police investigations into the case are continuing.