Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou paid tribute on Sunday to the 28 soldiers of the 398th Infantry Battalion who were killed during the 1974 Turkish invasion, saying their sacrifice remained a responsibility for future generations and the state’s efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

Speaking at a memorial service for the fallen soldiers of the battalion and a prayer for the missing persons of Potamia, Ioannou said the men honoured were remembered for their duty and courage during the invasion.

“The people we honour today did not become heroes because they sought glory. They were young people who faced the most difficult conditions and chose to do their duty,” he said.

Ioannou said the 398th Infantry Battalion was among the National Guard units that suffered the heaviest losses during the fighting, with its members deployed from the early stages of the invasion in areas including Epicho and the Chatos enclave.

He also referred to the two missing persons from Potamia, Andreas Varnava Kourounas and Panayiotis Loizou Karageorgis, saying that “fifty-two years on, their absence continues to be an open wound for their families, for the community and for our entire homeland,” he said.

Ioannou added that determining the fate of all missing persons remained a state responsibility, describing it as “a supreme humanitarian issue” and an obligation based on international law and respect for human dignity.

Speaking about efforts to restart Cyprus negotiations, the minister said developments could be viewed with “cautious optimism” due to increased European Union involvement and the political will of the United Nations Secretary General.

“The upgraded interest of the European Union, combined with the clear political will of the UN Secretary General for the resumption of the negotiation process, allow us to view developments with cautious optimism,” he said.

Ioannou said the appointment of European Commission Executive Vice President Raffaele Fitto as EU Special Envoy for the Cyprus problem reflected greater European involvement, adding that the government would continue efforts to create conditions for a return to negotiations.

He concluded by saying the sacrifice of those honoured carried a continuing obligation to work for a peaceful and reunited Cyprus.