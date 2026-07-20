Wine, retro music hits and Cypriot flavours are coming to Pelendri village. Tsiakkas Winery presents its Wine Me Not – Mini Wine Festival on July 26, setting up a wine bar with current releases and special selections from its wine cellar.

The event will begin early at 2pm and last until the early evening as the sun sets over the village vineyards at 8pm. Adults, children, families and friends are invited to join the party and celebrate the summer in contemporary Cypriot fashion.

Apart from the ample amount of wine which will be served throughout the evening, the food court will fill the area with Cypriot aromas as the team from To Patriko will prepare Cypriot street food bites. On the music front, DJ Skenter will blast retro hits from the 90s, 00s and 10s, pumping up the party mood.

Plus, local creators will set up stalls displaying their work, handmade crafts and products inspired by Cyprus. But that’s not all the day has in store. Specialised wine tours will be available throughout the event at various times, taking visitors around the winery and to explore Cypriot wine varieties and aged wines.

Wine Me Not – Mini Wine Festival

Wine tastes, Cypriot street food, wine tours, DJs, crafts and more. July 26. Tsiakkas Winery, Pelendri village. 2pm-8pm. €20. Free for children under 18. www.tsiakkaswinery.com/events