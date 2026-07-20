Eurobank announced on Monday that it has repurchased a total of 2,907,000 shares between July 13, 2026, and July 17, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The bank carried out these transactions on the Euronext Athens exchange through its subsidiary, Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm, following approvals from its shareholders and board of directors earlier this year.

The total cost for these share acquisitions amounted to €12,284,211.15, with the bank paying an average price of €4.2257 per share.

On July 13, 2026, the bank acquired 413,500 shares at an average price of €4.3609, reaching a total value of €1,803,218.52.

The activity continued on July 14, 2026, with the purchase of 521,000 shares at an average price of €4.2846, totalling €2,232,281.13.

On July 15, 2026, the bank secured another 528,000 shares for a value of €2,260,730.13, reflecting an average price of €4.2817.

The pace of the programme picked up on July 16, 2026, when 668,500 shares were purchased at an average price of €4.1854, resulting in a daily expenditure of €2,797,964.63.

The final day of this reporting period, July 17, 2026, saw the acquisition of 776,000 shares at an average price of €4.1108, which cost €3,190,016.74.

Following the completion of these latest transactions, Eurobank now holds a total of 16,821,266 own shares.

The bank continues to execute this programme to align with the resolutions passed during the annual general meeting held on April 28, 2026.