A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday after crashing his vehicle into the stone wall of a home in a village in the Paphos district shortly after midnight.

His five-year-old son was also in the car.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the driver intoxicated, shouting and causing a disturbance.

When asked to present his personal and vehicle documents, he reacted aggressively and pushed a police officer.

He was arrested on the spot for offences committed in the officers’ presence.

A breathalyser test recorded 100μg of alcohol, more than four times the legal limit of 22μg.

The collision caused material damage, but no serious injuries were reported. The 38-year-old remains in custody while investigations continue.

The case is being handled by Stroumpi police station.