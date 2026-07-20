The Israeli foreign ministry on Monday said that it “stands in solidarity in Cyprus” in its message issued to mark the 52nd anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the island.

“Israel reaffirms its unwavering support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus and stands in solidarity with Cyprus,” it said.

It added that “the ongoing Turkish military presence in the north of the island, alongside Ankara’s persistent attempts to alter the status quo through unilateral actions, is unacceptable”.

“As a strategic partner and neighbour of Cyprus, Israel calls for the resumption of negotiations toward a just, viable, and lasting solution to the conflict,” it said.

Israeli relations with Cyprus have caused controversy in recent times, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan having said in April that the Israeli government “met with the Greek Cypriot administration and formed an alliance against Muslim countries in the region”.

Likewise, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said that “if an alliance is formed with a state which kills children, and this is done by violating the will and sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot people, I will explain this to the entire international community”.

Earlier in the year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had referred to relations between his country and both Greece and Cyprus as being part of a a “hexagon of alliances”, while his Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel extolled the “alliance of stability” her country has formed with both Greece and Cyprus.