Three inmates allegedly set fire to their cells and a corridor inside a maximum security wing at the central prisons on Sunday night, forcing the evacuation of all prisoners from the unit and leaving a prison officer in hospital with smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out at around 10.15pm in wing four, where 10 prisoners are being held. Prison staff immediately removed all inmates from the affected area before the fire service arrived and brought the blaze under control.

Authorities said mattresses were burned and the fire caused extensive smoke damage throughout the wing. No prisoners were injured, while a member of staff was taken to hospital as a precaution after inhaling smoke.

The inmates housed in the wing were temporarily transferred to another section of the prison while investigations continue.

According to information released by prison authorities, the fire was deliberately started by three prisoners, who allegedly set their cells and the corridor outside ablaze.

Wing four is a smaller maximum security unit designed to accommodate inmates with mental health needs. Its cells are specially configured without electrical appliances, with prisoners sharing access to a single television in the communal area before cells are locked. The ward’s walls are lined with protective padding which is intended to reduce the risk of self harm.

The wing was previously used as a punishment block for prisoners serving disciplinary isolation.

It was also the scene of a fatal assault in December last year, when a 35 year old Egyptian inmate died after being attacked inside the unit. A 30 year old Greek Cypriot prisoner was subsequently arrested in connection with the killing.

The latest incident has again drawn attention to the operation of the wing, where concerns have previously been raised over the placement of prisoners with differing needs within the same confined unit.

The circumstances surrounding Sunday’s fire are under investigation.