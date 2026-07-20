The Forestry Department has issued a red alert for forest fire risk tomorrow, warning that conditions could allow fires to spread rapidly.

In a statement issued on Monday, the department urged the public to exercise extreme caution during outdoor activities and avoid any actions that could cause a fire.

It warned that starting a fire is a criminal offence which carries severe penalties.

The public has been advised to immediately report any signs of smoke or fire by calling 1407 for the Forestry Department or 112 for the fire brigade.

The warning follows a large wildfire in Pyrga on Sunday, which was brought under control after burning some thirty hectares of pine forest and agricultural land.