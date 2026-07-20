Monday’s weather will be hot and sunny across the island, with temperatures set to reach 40 degrees Celsius inland, 32 degrees Celsius on the west and southwest coasts, 36 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

That hot and sunny weather will only be tempered by a modicum of cloud in mountainous areas during the afternoon, with those clouds set to move towards the coast as night falls.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains, with light fog or mist possibly forming during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The weather will be largely the same through Thursday, with temperatures also expected to remain stable.