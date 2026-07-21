Attorney-general George Savvides on Tuesday ordered the criminal prosecution of the father of a three-year-old boy who fell to his death from a fourth-floor window of a hotel in Paphos.

The police confirmed that he will be charged with causing death due to recklessness, among other things, with the man, a 37-year-old British national, expected to reappear before the Paphos district court later on Tuesday.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that the accused will be subject to “strict restrictive conditions”, which will “aim to ensure the presence of the accused at all future hearings”.

The man had been remanded in custody for eight days on Monday last week, with that remand set to expire on Tuesday.

High profile criminal lawyer Christos Triantafyllides said that “in 46 years as a lawyer, I have never seen anything like this”, and described the ongoing remand as a “major mistake”.

“From the moment this is not a homicide investigation, there are only two possible scenarios, negligence or an accident,” he said, before adding that neither scenario would typically entail an eight-day remand following an initial court hearing.

“What could this man possibly do if he were released? … People are detained only where there is a risk of absconding, a risk of repeating the offence, or in cases such as murder. None of those reasons applies here,” he said.

The man and his family were holidaying at the hotel when the boy fell to his death on the evening of July 12, the first day of their holiday. He was arrested later that evening.

More to follow…