A large Elam banner remained displayed above a road outside Ledra Palace on Tuesday, a day after the party held a protest marking the 52nd anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

The banner, stretched across the street near the Ledra Palace crossing point, features the party’s initials on one side and the slogan “Cyprus is Greek” alongside its emblem on the other.

Photographs of the banner were published by Efi Xanthou, a Volt member and former candidate in the parliamentary elections, prompting questions over whether its placement complied with relevant regulations and whether any required permission had been granted.

The banner was reportedly left in place following the event organised by Elam, with images showing it suspended above the roadway outside the Ledra Palace area.

According to Politis, Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos has been informed of the matter and assured that he was examining whether the issue falls within the jurisdiction of the municipality.

The Elam event was held on the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in July 1974, with the party staging a gathering near the buffer zone to commemorate the occasion.