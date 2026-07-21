Former justice minister Nicos Papaioannou died on Tuesday at the age of 79.

Born in Larnaca in 1947, he served on the ports authority’s board of directors between 1982 and 1988, before being named as chairman of the town planning council in 1989.

President of the day George Vassiliou named him as his justice minister during his 1990 reshuffle, and he remained in post until Vassiliou’s government was succeeded by that of Glafcos Clerides following defeat in the 1993 presidential election.

After leaving office, he went on to serve as chairman of the radio and television authority between 2004 and 2010.