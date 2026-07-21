Lebanese troops began deploying to parts of southern Lebanon on Tuesday after Israeli forces withdrew from a designated pilot zone under a United States brokered agreement aimed at reducing tensions along the border.

The Lebanese army said its units had entered the village of Zawtar al Gharbiyeh in Nabatieh district, describing the move as part of ongoing coordination with the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon established to oversee implementation of the agreement.

The deployment follows the launch of the pilot zone plan, under which Israeli troops are withdrawing from limited areas while the Lebanese army assumes responsibility for security and efforts continue to address Hezbollah’s armed presence.

The US State Department said operations had also begun in the villages of Froun and Srifa, calling the development a “milestone” resulting from discussions between Israeli and Lebanese representatives held in Rome last week.

Israel’s military confirmed it had begun adjusting its deployment in one of the pilot areas to allow the Lebanese army to carry out its mission.

“The objective of the pilot and the agreement is the disarmament of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation and the removal of its illegal weapons,” an Israeli military official said.

The official added that Israeli forces would remain in the security zone along the border “for as long as necessary” while retaining the right to respond to threats.

The developments came ahead of a meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Speaking alongside Aoun, Trump pledged continued American support for Lebanon, saying the country had been “very badly treated” and would now receive “the respect it deserves”.

The Lebanese army urged residents not to return to Zawtar al Gharbiyeh until security conditions had stabilised and to follow the instructions of deployed troops as operations continue.