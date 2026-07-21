The prison officers’ union Isotita (Equality) on Tuesday accused Justice Minister Costas Fitiris of staging a “PR stunt” during his recent visit to the central prisons.

In a statement, the union said the minister visited the prison 48 hours after a fire broke out in Wing 4, arguing that the damage had already been repaired and additional fire safety measures implemented by the time he arrived.

Equality also rejected what it described as the ministry’s “false and offensive” claim that a meeting with the union’s leadership could not take place because its president and secretary were absent.

According to the union, five of its officials, including its secretary, were on duty at the prisons during the minister’s visit but “were neither sought nor informed” that Fitiris was at the facility. It called on the ministry to withdraw the statement.

The union further questioned who had briefed the minister on working conditions and prison safety, arguing that officers who tackled the fire and those injured during the incident were not given the opportunity to share their experiences or concerns.

It also complained that it had been excluded from discussions on prison safety despite representing frontline staff, adding that issues relating to prison conditions have already been raised before European and international organisations.

Equality said it was still awaiting written responses from the minister to concerns raised in an earlier statement.

It maintained that key safety problems at the prisons remain unresolved, alleging that wing doors continue to operate manually, overcrowding persists and prison officers are still required to work in conditions which, it said, “endanger their safety”.