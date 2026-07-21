The tender award process for the first phase of the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road remains pending, with an update on the project expected by the end of the month, Paphos chamber of commerce and industry president (Evep), George Mais said on Tuesday.

Mais said the transport ministry would provide a detailed update on the latest developments by the end of July, including progress on both the Ayia Marinouda-Stroubi section and the planned Stroubi-Polis Chrysochous section.

The tender process was launched in April. Since then, two financial bids of more than €120 million have been submitted, exceeding the project’s initial estimated cost of €90.2 million, excluding VAT, by more than 30 per cent.

According to Mais, the evaluation of the bids is expected to be completed in September. A legal opinion will then be sought before the two bidders are invited to negotiate a reduction in the project cost.

If no agreement is reached, a new tender could be announced, he said.

The Paphos-Polis Chrysochous highway will stretch for 31 kilometres and include the construction of tunnels, bridges, as well as overpasses and underpasses linking the local road network.

The first phase covers the completion of the unfinished two-lane section between Ayia Marinouda and Stroubi, while the second phase, linking Stroubi with Polis Chrysochous, has yet to be put out to tender.